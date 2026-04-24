Assam CM Lauds CEC Gyanesh Kumar for SIR, Urges Similar Exercise in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his role in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, calling it an “excellent job” in ensuring smooth electoral conduct.
In a post on X, Sarma said the Election Commission of India had carried out the SIR exercise efficiently, contributing to peaceful and orderly elections.
“The Election Commission has done an excellent job with the SIR and in ensuring peaceful and orderly elections,” he wrote on X on Thursday.
The Chief Minister further noted that the contributions of the CEC would be remembered by the nation, while also pitching for a similar revision exercise in Assam.
“I commend the CEC and would urge the EC to undertake SIR in Assam too,” Sarma added.