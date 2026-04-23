Amritpal Singh Taken into Punjab Police Custody After NSA Detention Ends in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was taken into Punjab Police custody on Thursday soon after the expiry of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
As per reports, a Punjab Police team arrested Singh at Dibrugarh Central Jail in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. His NSA detention had ended at midnight on April 22.
Following the arrest, Singh was shifted under tight security to Dibrugarh Police Station and placed on a two-day remand for interrogation.
He was escorted in an 11-vehicle convoy comprising personnel from Punjab Police, Assam Police and security forces.
The interrogation will focus on his alleged role in the Ajnala incident, during which a group had stormed a police station in Punjab seeking the release of an associate, leaving several police personnel injured.
Singh’s counsel Jasbir Kaur confirmed that he would be questioned by the Punjab Police team in Dibrugarh and later shifted back to jail.
“He will be interrogated at Dibrugarh Police Station in connection with the Ajnala case and thereafter returned to Dibrugarh Central Jail,” she said.
The development follows directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had allowed Punjab Police to formally arrest Singh after the expiry of his NSA detention while directing that he continue to remain lodged in Dibrugarh in view of law and order concerns.