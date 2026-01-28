Assam CM lauds PM Modi for honouring state’s heritage with Gamusa at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the state’s cultural heritage during the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma said the Prime Minister’s gesture of gifting the traditional Assamese Gamusa to participants of Pariksha Pe Charcha was a moment of pride for the people of Assam.
He described the move as a respectful acknowledgment of Assam’s rich cultural identity on a national platform.
"I join the people of Assam in thanking Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji for proudly showcasing Assam’s heritage by gifting our Assamese Gamusa to #ParikshaPeCharcha participants," he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister said the Gamusa, a symbol deeply rooted in Assamese tradition, reflected the spirit of unity and cultural harmony envisioned under the theme of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.
According to Sarma, such gestures strengthen emotional bonds between different regions of the country and promote mutual respect for India’s diverse traditions.
"This heartfelt gesture honoured our culture and beautifully echoed the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he added.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme where the Prime Minister engages with students, parents and teachers to discuss exam-related stress and life lessons.
The inclusion of regional cultural symbols, Sarma noted, adds a deeper cultural connect to the initiative.