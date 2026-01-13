Guwahati: Schools agog with activities in run-up to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has issued a directive to all districts to organize a series of student-centric activities in the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) from January 12 to January 23, 2026, with the objective of helping students approach examinations with confidence, positivity and enthusiasm.

In an official communication, SSA informed District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers that Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a Jan Andolan, transforming the examination season into a celebratory Utsav rather than a source of stress.

As part of the annual PPC build-up, the period from Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (National Youth Day) on January 12 to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (Parakram Diwas) on January 23 will be observed across schools with various engaging activities. These include the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud on January 12, Indigenous Games sessions, and meme creation by students, Nukkar Natak on examinations, and other creative and interactive programmes at the school level.

All schools across Assam have been asked to observe these activities with high enthusiasm and visibility, ensuring maximum student participation. District authorities have also been directed to submit a consolidated report on the activities conducted, along with relevant social media links and feeds, to the State Monitoring Office (SMO) after completion of the programme.

Also read: PM Modi Holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Session With Students in Assam