Assam CM Launches PMS Portal to Streamline Provincialisation of Schools

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Provincialization Management System (PMS) Portal, a digital platform aimed at simplifying the provincialisation of venture educational institutions and their teaching and non-teaching staff across the state.
The launch was announced by the Chief Minister’s Office, Assam, which described the initiative as a significant step towards reforming the education sector through technology-driven governance.
“A major boost to Assam’s education sector! Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Provincialization Management System (PMS) Portal, a dedicated digital platform that will streamline the provincialisation process of venture educational institutions and their teaching & non-teaching staff,” in a statement shared on social media, the CMO said.
It further stated that by leveraging technology, the Government of Assam aims to ensure transparency, efficiency and fairness, while bringing long-awaited stability to thousands of educators.
The portal is expected to make the process more accountable and reduce procedural delays.
The move forms part of the state’s broader efforts to build a stronger and more empowered education ecosystem, ensuring quality education delivery across Assam.