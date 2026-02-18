‘Leadership from the Northeast’: Sangma Highlights Meghalaya’s AI Push at National Summit

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday underscored the state’s growing footprint in the technology sector, stating that its presence at the India AI Impact Conference signalled leadership rather than mere participation.
Reflecting on the event held at Bharat Mandapam, Sangma said Meghalaya’s delegation used the platform to present its work in Artificial Intelligence across multiple sectors.
“This is not just participation, this is leadership from the Northeast in the AI revolution,” he said.
The state’s pavilion brought together key government arms and emerging enterprises, including the IT & Communications Department, the State GIS & UAV Centre (MBDA), the Climate Change Centre (MBDA), as well as startups such as Sirobilt, Shamrock AI, Ruralnomics and Edviseme. Representatives from USTM Meghalaya also joined the showcase.
According to the Chief Minister, the exhibits demonstrated practical applications of AI in governance, environmental monitoring, rural enterprise, and education.
He said the collaboration between public institutions and startups reflected Meghalaya’s intent to position itself at the forefront of innovation in the region.
Sangma also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the summit and expressed gratitude to Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for enabling states to present their initiatives on a national stage.
The Union government is currently hosting the India-AI Impact Summit in the national capital, bringing together global CEOs, policymakers and industry leaders for discussions on the future of artificial intelligence.
The five-day event, which began on Monday, is being held in line with the broader India AI Mission. Under this initiative, the Centre has set aside ₹1,000 crore to boost the country’s AI ecosystem by promoting research and development, expanding access to high-performance computing, and supporting start-ups working in the sector.