Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone for New Dibrugarh Press Club Building

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Dibrugarh Press Club, a move aimed at improving infrastructure for journalists in the district.
The upcoming facility will be constructed at Dakshin Jalan Nagar in Dibrugarh and is expected to provide members of the media with a permanent and well-equipped workspace to carry out their professional responsibilities.
Announcing the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to strengthen the media, often described as the fourth pillar of democracy.
“Further strengthening the fourth pillar of democracy, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of the new Dibrugarh Press Club building today. The upcoming facility at Dakshin Jalan Nagar will provide journalists with a permanent and well-equipped space to carry forward their work and further strengthen the role of the media in society,” the Chief Minister said in a post.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarma noted that the state government recognises the important role played by the media in a democratic society.
He further said the new building would create a more conducive environment for journalists and support their professional activities.
Once completed, the press club building is expected to serve as a key centre for media professionals in the district, hosting meetings, discussions and various journalistic events.