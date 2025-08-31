Dibrugarh Press Club organizes Amar Alohi chapter-2 at Jagriti hall

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Amar Alohi chapter-2 organized by the Dibrugarh Press Club was held at Jagriti hall in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

IAF Group Captain (Retd), Sukhoi fighter pilot Mohonto Panging Pao was the chief guest of the programme. Pao spoke on the topic of ‘Strategy importance and scenario of North East India’. Pao presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the subject.

Speaking to the reporters, Pao said, “This topic is especially very important for Northeast India and the states because we share boundaries with four countries and not all of them are very friendly. There are security problems in all the countries. Already we have witnessed a conflict with China in 1962 when Chinese forces had intruded into Arunachal Pradesh and almost reached the border of Assam.”

“Dibrugarh Press club has brought up such an important topic which is praiseworthy. I feel such topics should be discussed in the universities, colleges, and schools of the northeast. What I feel right now is that most of the so-called China and northeast experts are from outside the northeast whereas experts are very much available in the northeast and they being the sons of the soil, know what is happening here,” Pao said.

Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, Vayu Sena Medal, (Rtd) Ex Fighter Pilot, served for 25 years in the Indian Air Force as a Fighter Pilot. With over 3500 hours of fighter flying, he is the first person from the North East to command a Sukhoi-30MKI Squadron. He has taken part in the Kargil Operations, Op Parakram, and activation after Ajmal Kasab Mumbai terror attacks.

He is an entrepreneur, social worker, columnist, and writer based at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. He founded the First Mechanized Textiles Industry of Arunachal Pradesh and is running 2 textiles factories under Elam Industries.

He has published 2 books (Keerook and other Stories of North East India & Flights of Fantasy: Abu Tani’s Speaking Tree, Heroes of 1962 Sino-India War). He is also the Editor of North East Chronicle and Arun Chetna.

Arinjit Hazarika, Controller of examinations, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Manash Jyoti Dutta, President, Dibrugarh Press Club, and Ripunjoy Das, Secretary of Dibrugarh Press Club, were present during the programme.

