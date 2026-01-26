Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone of EdTech Skill University in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the proposed EdTech Skill University in Tinsukia, marking a key step towards strengthening skill-based education in Upper Assam.
Sarma said the upcoming institution would cater to the growing skilling requirements of the Upper Assam region and complement the existing Assam Skill University.
He emphasised that the project reflects the state government’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce aligned with industry needs.
"Performed Bhoomi Poojan of the EdTech Skill University in Tinsukia which will cater to the growing needs of skilling in Upper Assam region and complement our Assam Skill University," he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister had earlier announced the establishment of the EdTech Skill University in February last year during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025. The summit, organised by the Government of Assam, focused on projecting the state as an emerging investment hub by highlighting its strategic location, policy support and growth prospects.
The proposed university in Tinsukia will focus on providing training in emerging technologies and globally relevant skill sets, with an emphasis on employability and innovation. The initiative is part of Assam’s broader push to upgrade its educational ecosystem and ensure that students are equipped to meet both national and international industry standards.
The project is expected to play a significant role in expanding skilling opportunities in Upper Assam and supporting the region’s socio-economic development.