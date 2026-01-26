NSE marks 77th Republic Day with employee gatherings and tricolour illumination at its headquarters

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) observed India’s 77th Republic Day at its headquarters with a special programme reflecting the organisation’s shared values and national ethos.
The gathering brought together members of the NSE leadership, employees and their families.
The programme was held in the presence of Shri Vikram Kothari, Managing Director and CEO, NSE Clearing Limited, and Shri Sharad Dhakkate, Chief Human Resource Officer, NSE, as colleagues came together to reaffirm the principles of unity, integrity and diversity.
The occasion was marked by a sense of pride, patriotism and togetherness.
Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day, the NSE headquarters was illuminated in the Indian Tricolour — saffron, white and green.
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited operates a modern, fully automated trading platform with nationwide reach and plays a key role in strengthening India’s capital markets through transparency, efficiency and investor protection.