Assam CM Makes Final Appeal as Campaign Ends, Urges Voters to Back NDA

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters as campaigning for the Assembly elections came to an end, urging them to back the NDA for the state’s future.
In a series of posts on social media, Sarma said the upcoming vote would determine Assam’s direction.
“Your one vote will decide the fate of Assam—whether we want a bright future or one of darkness. Choose wisely, choose NDA,” he added.
Reflecting on the campaign, the Chief Minister said he had received widespread public support during his visits across constituencies.
“For more than a month, as I toured across Assam, I received immeasurable love and blessings from the people, which powered the NDA’s campaign,” he added,
He further expressed confidence that voters would once again support the alliance.
Sarma said he campaigned in several constituencies, including Demow, Titabor, Dergaon, Sivasagar and Teok, where he reiterated the NDA’s commitment to protecting Assam’s culture and safeguarding the state’s interests.
As the campaign concluded, he extended his best wishes to NDA candidates and sought the support of the people.
“As the campaign comes to a close, I seek the blessings of the people of Assam in our journey to serve the state,” he said.