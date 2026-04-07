Manipur CM Visits Injured Woman After Moirang Attack, Vows Strict Action

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Tuesday visited Raj Medicity to review the condition of a woman injured in a recent attack in Moirang that claimed the lives of her two children.
The Chief Minister said he had directed officials to ensure the highest level of medical care and full support for the victim.
“Visited Raj Medicity this morning to assess the condition of the injured mother… Directed officials to ensure the highest level of medical care and full support,” he wrote on X.
Strongly condemning the incident, Yumnam termed it a “barbaric act” and said it was an assault on humanity.
“This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur’s hard-earned peace,” he added.
The Chief Minister also asserted that those responsible would be brought to justice.
“Let this be clear, those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister stated.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, he urged people to remain united.
“Our government remains resolute in safeguarding every citizen. I urge all to stay united and stand firm against forces that seek to disturb our collective harmony,” he said.
The incident took place around 1 am when suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl.