Assam CM mandates traditional attire for visitors above 12 at Batadrava

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday said that visitors above the age of 12 will be required to wear traditional attire while entering the historic Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.
Addressing a gathering, Sarma said the site is an Abirbhav Kshetra associated with the Vaishnavite saint and reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, marking his sacred birthplace.
He said the decision was taken to preserve the cultural sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the Satras.
The Chief Minister noted that visitors currently enter the premises in varied forms of dress, stressing the need to maintain the holy character of the institution. Referring to the presence of Bhagwat-related iconography within the complex, he highlighted the deep religious significance of the site.
“People expect us to preserve the culture and sanctity of our Satras. We have therefore decided that visitors aged above 12 must wear traditional attire, while children below 12 will be exempt,” Sarma said.
He further added that the rule would be made mandatory as part of broader efforts to uphold the traditions associated with the Vaishnavite institution founded by Sankardeva.
Batadrava Than, one of Assam’s prominent religious and cultural centres, draws devotees from across the state and beyond throughout the year. The Chief Minister said the move is intended to ensure that the heritage and customs of the Satra are respected and preserved for future generations.