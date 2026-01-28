Assam CM mourns Ajit Pawar’s death, calls him a dedicated public leader

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash.
Sarma described Pawar as a seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and the welfare of the people. He said Pawar’s contributions to governance and the development of Maharashtra had left a lasting impact.
The Assam Chief Minister extended his condolences to Pawar’s family, supporters and the people of Maharashtra, and said his thoughts and prayers were with them in this hour of grief.
"Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in an unfortunate plane crash this morning. A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and towards the welfare of people, his contributions to state’s development and governance have left a lasting imprint. May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti,” Sarma said in his message on X.
Ajit Pawar, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, died along with four others when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati on Tuesday morning.
The Learjet 45, operated by VSR, had departed Mumbai at around 8 am and went down while making a landing approach near Baramati airport roughly 45 minutes later. Pawar was on his way to Baramati, where he was scheduled to attend several public programmes in the run-up to the local body elections.