Assam CM pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims, warns against threats to India

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and warned that those attempting to harm the country would face strong retaliation.
“Tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack last year… The perpetrators have been brought to justice and anyone trying to harm Bharat will meet the same fate with an even greater and brutal force,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The attack, carried out on April 22, 2025, by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, saw terrorists open fire on tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal civilian-targeted incidents in recent years.
A total of 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator who tried to save them, were killed in the incident.
In response, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6–7, 2025. The strikes targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.
The operation dealt a significant blow to terror infrastructure while ensuring minimal civilian casualties.