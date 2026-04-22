Meghalaya-Assam border talks to resume after new govt in Assam: Dy CM Dhar

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Tuesday said discussions with Assam on the long-pending border dispute will resume after a new government is formed in the neighbouring state.
Speaking to reporters, Dhar said the next round of talks would depend on the constitution of regional committees by Assam.
“Talks with the other side are an ongoing process. We will resume discussions once a new government is formed in Assam,” he said.
He further added that clarity on leadership from Assam’s side is awaited.
“At present, we are unaware of who will be the chairman from their side as the new government in Assam is yet to be formed,” Dhar said.
Assam went to polls for its 126-member Assembly on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.
On whether the dispute could be resolved before the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dhar said there is no fixed timeline.
“We are making continuous efforts to resolve the issue, though it is not an easy process. I cannot specify a timeline, but we will do our best to settle it at the earliest,” he said.
The two northeastern states had in 2022 signed agreements covering six of the 12 disputed areas along their boundary, marking a significant step towards resolving decades-old differences.