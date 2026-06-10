Assam CM Praises PM Modi’s Legacy Ahead of Historic Prime Ministerial Milestone

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has penned an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing the gratitude and admiration of the people of Assam as Modi approaches a historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

In the letter dated June 10, Sarma highlighted what he described as the transformative impact of Modi’s leadership on Assam and the wider North East over the past 12 years. He said the region, once perceived as distant and neglected, had been brought into the national mainstream under PM Modi’s tenure.

Recalling several key moments, the Chief Minister noted that Modi’s description of the North East as “Ashtalakshmi” and his vision of the region as the country’s “New Engine of Growth” had instilled confidence among millions. He also emphasised the Prime Minister’s frequent visits to Assam, stating that no previous Prime Minister had engaged with the state to the same extent.

The letter highlighted a range of achievements and developments during Modi’s tenure, including the recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language, the inscription of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and renewed national attention to the legacy of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

Sarma also pointed to major infrastructure and industrial projects, including the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery, the Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, new bridges across the Brahmaputra, and enhanced road and airport connectivity. He credited these initiatives with creating economic opportunities and strengthening integration within the region.

The Chief Minister further praised Modi’s efforts in promoting peace, healthcare and education, citing the establishment of AIIMS Guwahati and various development initiatives across the North East.

Concluding the letter, CM Sarma conveyed the people’s felicitations and wished the Prime Minister good health and continued success in serving the nation.