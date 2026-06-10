Sufi Folk Legend Muhibur Rahman Passes Away In Assam Aged 105

Sivasagar: Muhibur Rahman, a revered custodian of Assam’s Sufi folk music traditions, has passed away at the age of 105. He breathed his last at his residence in the historical town of Sivasagar on Wednesday, following a brief period of age-related ailments.

Known affectionately as Sufi Koka (Sufi Grandfather), Rahman spent over eight decades preserving and performing Zikr and Zari, traditional Assamese Islamic spiritual songs composed by the 17th-century saint Azan Fakir. These musical forms blend Islamic philosophy with local Assamese folk melodies, representing a powerful symbol of communal harmony in the region.

Born in 1921, Rahman dedicated his life to teaching these oral traditions to younger generations, ensuring the survival of rare lyrical compositions that might otherwise have been lost to time. His mastery of the dotara (a traditional stringed instrument) and his soulful vocal delivery earned him widespread respect across the state’s cultural spectrum.

Cultural organisations, musicians, and political leaders from across Assam have expressed deep condolences, mourning the loss of a cultural titan whose lifelong work served as a bridge between communities and enriched the state's diverse folk heritage.