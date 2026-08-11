Assam CM Pushes Faster Welfare Projects, Skill Training for Construction Workers

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today chaired a review meeting with the Assam Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and directed officials to expedite ongoing infrastructure and welfare projects for construction workers.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of various projects, including Model Degree Colleges, hostels, transit shelters, mobile creches, toilets and Labour Chowk-cum-facilitation centres.

Sarma also directed officials to establish skill training centres and strengthen placement linkages to improve employment opportunities for registered construction workers.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need to streamline worker registration by ensuring the use of Aadhaar and ration cards for identification and enrolment under welfare schemes.

He also directed the authorities to give priority to the collection of statutory cess to ensure adequate funds for implementing welfare measures for construction workers across the state.

The review meeting focused on improving the delivery of welfare benefits and speeding up infrastructure projects aimed at supporting construction workers and their families.