Assam to Release Pending Salaries of SRD Teachers, Notify Mutual Transfer Process

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said the state government will release the pending salaries of Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) teachers and issue the notification for the teacher transfer process on the same day.

According to Pegu, nearly 15,000 teachers are covered under the SRD scheme, with over 200 teachers facing salary delays because of unresolved issues. He assured that the pending payments of all affected teachers would be credited on Tuesday.

The move comes after SRD teachers raised concerns and staged protests over delays in receiving their salaries. The Education Department has initiated measures to address the issues and ensure that the outstanding payments are cleared, Pegu said.

The minister also announced changes to the teacher transfer system, with the government set to notify the process on August 11.

As part of the new mechanism, eligible teachers will be able to apply for mutual transfers through an online portal. The system will allow teachers to exchange their postings, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements and complete the necessary verification process.

The Education Department will issue detailed instructions explaining the application process, eligibility requirements and other conditions for mutual transfers.

The decisions are expected to benefit teachers who have been waiting for their salaries as well as those looking for a transfer to a preferred place of posting.