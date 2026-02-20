Assam CM Reaffirms Focus on Equitable Development of Barak, Brahmaputra Valleys

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state’s “double engine government” remains committed to ensuring balanced and equitable development of both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.
In a post on X, Sarma highlighted the upcoming Barak Valley Secretariat and underscored the growing national importance of the region.
He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar, calling it a reflection of Barak Valley’s rising prominence.
“A region which was once neglected, today stands as an important area in Assam's development perspective and in the national Act East vision,” the chief minister added.
Sarma further added that the government has placed strong emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Among key initiatives, he mentioned the proposed expressway aimed at reducing travel time between Guwahati and Silchar to around five hours.
“Our Double Engine Govt stands committed to do more and ensure the equitable development of both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys,” he said.
Shah will launch the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) will be launched in Assam on Friday. While talking about the VVPII, he noted that the Vibrant Village Programme has fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing India’s border villages.
The scheme has brought essential facilities to frontier areas on par with other parts of the country, checked migration from border villages and transformed them into vibrant habitation centres, thereby significantly strengthening border security.
Shah added that VVP-II will further reinforce the country’s borders by extending these benefits to a larger number of villages.