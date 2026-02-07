CM flags Bangladesh situation, urges vigilance at border while launching AYUSH hospital in Garo Hills

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday cautioned border communities to remain alert in view of the evolving situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Addressing a public programme at Merengipara in South West Garo Hills, where he laid the foundation stone of a 10-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital, the Chief Minister that developments across the border have a direct bearing on peace and security in the state.
He further urged citizens to actively cooperate with the administration and share timely information with the police and other agencies, stressing that public cooperation is crucial to maintaining stability in border areas.
“Whatever happens across the border affects our people here. Vigilance and cooperation with the administration are essential to ensure peace and security,” Sangma said.
The Chief Minister further said the government remains committed to strengthening both development and security in border regions.
He also noted that improved road connectivity under various State and Central government schemes has eased long-standing difficulties faced by residents in Mahendraganj and surrounding areas.
Commenting on the problems caused by the closure of border gates in the evening, Sangma said the local MLA has proposed the construction of a bypass road and assured that surveys would be initiated to identify suitable alternative routes to facilitate smoother movement.
Earlier, Sangma laid the foundation stone for the Integrated AYUSH Hospital, approved under the National AYUSH Mission with an outlay of Rs 7 crore for the 2025–26 financial year.
"The facility would provide both outpatient and inpatient services, focusing on lifestyle-related ailments, de-addiction and holistic healthcare through Ayurveda, Homeopathy and other traditional systems," he added.
The project proposes 35 new posts, including doctors, nurses and yoga instructors, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services in the border district.
The Chief Minister also highlighted progress in the education sector, stating that a Science and Commerce College has begun functioning in the area and urged students to enrol from the current academic year.
The programme was attended by Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A. Sangma, Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham M. Sangma, senior officials and local residents.