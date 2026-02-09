Assam CM Says Parents Cannot Change Minor’s Religion, Citizenship; Legal Action Against Gaurav Gogoi Possible

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday indicated that legal action could be initiated against Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi over allegations related to the change of passport and religion of his minor child.
Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh after distributing financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA 2.0), Sarma said the Constitution does not empower parents to alter the citizenship or religion of their children.
“An adult has the right to change his or her religion, but the Constitution does not allow parents to take such decisions on behalf of a minor,” the Chief Minister said.
Sarma’s remarks came in response to a press conference held by Gogoi, during which the Congress leader reportedly threatened to file a case against the Chief Minister under the Child Rights Act.
Rejecting the charge, Sarma said he would instead approach the juvenile court against Gogoi.
“Where did he get the authority to change the citizenship or religion of a child? This is a serious matter and may have legal consequences,” Sarma said, adding that the issue could escalate further if required.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the distribution of financial assistance under the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan in Dibrugarh, where instalments were handed over to more than 10,000 young entrepreneurs from Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.
Under the scheme, each beneficiary received Rs 75,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 to be released after completion of the agreement process, taking the total initial assistance to Rs 1 lakh.
Sarma said beneficiaries who utilise the amount productively would be eligible for another instalment of Rs 1 lakh.
“The objective of this initiative is to encourage self-employment and build a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem among the youth of Assam,” the Chief Minister added.
Later, Sarma also attended a programme for the distribution of preliminary land allotment papers to tea garden workers and their families in Dibrugarh.
He handed over land pattas to several beneficiary families, calling it a historic step towards ensuring land security for the tea community.
The government said the initiative aims to improve living conditions and provide long-term social and economic stability to tea garden workers across the state.
