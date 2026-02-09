Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages massive protest against Lok Gaurav Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders staged a massive protest rally in Dibrugarh on Sunday, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged Pakistan links of Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, who also serves as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president.

The protest procession, led by BJP Assam state president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia, began from the old High School Field and proceeded along the thoroughfares of the city. The demonstration saw participation from several prominent BJP leaders and drew massive crowds of party workers who raised slogans throughout the route.

Among the senior leaders who joined the rally were state Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, and state BJP General Secretary Rituparna Baruah.

Participants in the procession raised charged slogans including ‘Pakistani Agent Gaurav Gogoi Murdabad,’ ‘Gaurav Gogoi Hoshiyar,’ and ‘Gaurav Gogoi Hai Hai,’ as they marched through the streets of the upper Assam city.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state President Dilip Saikia launched a scathing attack on the Congress MP and demanded immediate action from the Central Government.

“We demand a strong probe by the Centre into Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan connections. The people of Assam deserve to know the truth about these serious allegations. A thorough investigation must be conducted to uncover any anti-national links,” Saikia said.

Power Minister Prasanta Phukan echoed similar sentiments, stating, “These are not baseless allegations. We have serious concerns about the nature of certain connections and activities. The investigation will reveal the truth, and those involved in anti-national activities will be exposed.” The rally marks an escalation in the political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Assam.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi needs to clarify allegation: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)