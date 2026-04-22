Assam CM steps up Bengal campaign, urges voters to cast ballots without fear

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged voters in West Bengal to cast their votes without fear and said that no anti-social elements would be allowed to disrupt the process.
“I urge everyone in Bengal to vote freely without any fear. No goonda or nefarious element will be able to cause any harm to anyone,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The Chief Minister also targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleging misgovernance in the state.
“The days of TMC misrule and Bengal's misery are soon going to be over. That’s the promise of Bharatiya Janata Party,” Sarma added.
Sarma has been actively campaigning across the state ahead of the elections.
Polling in West Bengal will take place on April 23 and 29, 2026, to elect all 294 members of the Legislative Assembly, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4, when the results will be announced.