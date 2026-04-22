Manipur CM pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims on first anniversary

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the sacrifice of the victims has strengthened the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.
“Remembering the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack on its 1st anniversary, I pay solemn homage to the innocent tourists who lost their lives. Their sacrifice strengthened our collective resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms,” he said.
Reaffirming the country’s unity against terrorism, Yumnam said that India stands united against such cowardly acts.
“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and dignity of every citizen,” the Chief Minister added.
The April 22, 2025 attack in Pahalgam was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, where terrorists opened fire on tourists after identifying their religion, making it one of the most brutal attacks on civilians in recent years.
A total of 26 people were killed in the incident, including 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator who tried to save them.
Following the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, 2025, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed, dealing a blow to terror infrastructure while minimising civilian casualties.