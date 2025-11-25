Assam CM Tables Bill in Assembly to Ban Polygamy

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 25, tabled a bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly to ban polygamy.

CM Sarma introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, after seeking permission from the Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The bill was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a heated discussion on the mysterious and untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill prohibits any individual from marrying if they already have a living spouse, are not legally separated, or if a decree of divorce has not dissolved their earlier marriage. However, there may be some exceptions for the Sixth Schedule areas.