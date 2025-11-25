Assam CM Tables Bill in Assembly to Ban Polygamy

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 25, tabled a bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly to ban polygamy.
CM Sarma introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, after seeking permission from the Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.
The bill was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a heated discussion on the mysterious and untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.
The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill prohibits any individual from marrying if they already have a living spouse, are not legally separated, or if a decree of divorce has not dissolved their earlier marriage. However, there may be some exceptions for the Sixth Schedule areas.
It may be mentioned that, the Winter Session of the Assam Assembly started today, which will continue till the next five days. The session will be crucial, as 27 bills will be placed on the floor of the Assembly. Already, the state government has declared that the reports of the Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission (The Commission of Enquiry of Assam Disturbance, 1983) and the TU Mehta Commission will be placed before the House.
The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill which was tabled on the first day of the session, will be taken up for discussion and passage on a later date.