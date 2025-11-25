Zubeen Garg’s Death Is a “Clear Case of Murder”, Says Assam CM in Assembly

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 25, made strong remarks in the state Assembly, stating that the death of celebrated singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg was “not a natural incident but a clear case of murder.”

Speaking on the opening day of the Winter Session, the Chief Minister said the government accepted the adjournment motion moved in connection with the singer’s death, adding that Garg’s demise was “an irreparable loss to every community of Assam.”

CM Sarma criticised Opposition leader Akhil Gogoi, stating that political comments using terms like “botola” would not be forgiven by the younger generation. He stressed that the case registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had revealed enough evidence in the preliminary investigation to classify the incident as murder.

“This is undoubtedly a murder. One person killed him and others assisted. Those arrested are in jail only because of Section 103. Without it, many would have been out on bail in two months,” Sarma said.

The CM also informed the House that autopsy reports were received on October 3, followed by the viscera report on October 10. Combined forensic findings from Singapore and India were received on November 5.

He said that the Special Investigation Team has recorded 252 witness statements and arrested seven persons so far. He added that videos from ten NRIs were seized for evidence.

Sarma further stated that after completing the ongoing probe, an additional inquiry has been ordered into allegations that Garg was neglected during the COVID-19 period. “Anyone responsible for wrongdoing during his lifetime will not be spared,” he said.

The government aims to file the chargesheet by December 8 or 10, and the Chief Minister said a fast-track court trial could begin before the next elections.

Responding to Akhil Gogoi’s appeal to recommend Bharat Ratna for the late singer, Sarma said the government had “no objection” and would consider a proposal brought with “love and respect,” similar to the one made for Dr Bhupen Hazarika.