CM Conrad Sangma Appeals for Peace Amid Tensions in Garo Hills

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, on Wednesday appealed to citizens—particularly those living in the Garo Hills region—to maintain peace and uphold law and order in view of the prevailing situation in the area.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the chief minister described the current phase as a critical moment and urged people not to allow tensions to escalate further.
“At this critical juncture I appeal to all our citizens of Meghalaya especially Garo Hills to maintain peace and law and order,” Sangma said.
The appeal came after recent unrest in several districts of Garo Hills that has triggered concern among authorities.
According to reports, two persons were killed on Tuesday after police opened fire while attempting to control clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over issues linked to the nomination process for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
In the wake of the violence, the state government has taken several precautionary measures to prevent further escalation. Security forces, including the Army, have been deployed in sensitive areas while curfew restrictions have been imposed in parts of the region.
Mobile internet services have also been suspended in five districts of Garo Hills as a precautionary step.
Meanwhile, Sangma announced that the elections to the GHADC have been cancelled or postponed in view of the current situation. The polls were earlier scheduled to be held on April 10.
The chief minister said the government will soon convene a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders to discuss the issues that have led to the tensions and work towards a solution that takes everyone on board.
"Further we will be calling all political parties and stake holders to discuss the different issues and try and work out a solutions taking everyone onboard," he added.
The unrest has also affected academic activities in the region. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed two Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations scheduled for March 11 and March 12 in West Garo Hills district. The Class 12 examinations for Music and Anthropology will be rescheduled and fresh dates will be announced later by the board.
Reiterating his appeal, Sangma urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities while efforts are being made to restore normalcy. He also called on people to pray for peace and stability in the state.