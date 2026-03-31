Assam CM Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Alleged Foreign Assets

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has undisclosed foreign assets and asked him to make his financial details public.
Speaking to reporters here, Sarma claimed that Gogoi had not disclosed certain income and assets, including those allegedly linked to the United Kingdom and other countries. He urged the Congress leader to clarify his financial position and share details of any overseas properties.
The Chief Minister also referred to reports in Pakistani media, saying these raised questions that needed to be addressed.
"He should come forward and declare all his assets, including those abroad. Why hasn’t he disclosed details of any alleged properties in Pakistan?" he asked.
Sarma alleged that there have been claims about Gogoi owning properties in multiple countries and said the Congress MP should respond to them publicly.
Turning to the Congress manifesto, the Chief Minister criticised the party’s policies and alleged that it would grant land rights to “Miya” settlers if voted to power.
The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s chances in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
"The NDA could win more than 90 seats in the 126-member Assembly and may even cross the 100-seat mark," he added.
He projected that the Congress may be limited to around 15 to 16 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front could secure five to six seats.
Sarma said the BJP’s governance record and development agenda would influence voters in the elections.