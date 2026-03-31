BJP's Sankalp Patra Based on Public Feedback, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Assam Assembly elections has been prepared based on extensive public consultation across the state.
Speaking in Guwahati, Sonowal said party workers reached out to people in different regions to gather their suggestions for the next term.
“We went to the people in all parts of Assam, including door-to-door outreach, to collect their suggestions on what should be done in the coming years,” he said.
He further added that over three lakh people contributed their inputs, which have shaped the party’s manifesto.
“It is ultimately the people’s suggestions that have helped us create this document. On the basis of these inputs, we will work in the third term,” he said,
On the party’s electoral prospects, Sonowal expressed confidence about the outcome.
“I have been repeatedly saying that we are close to 100 with our allies,” he added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its ‘Sankalp Patra 2026’ for the Assam Assembly elections, focusing on industry, jobs, welfare schemes and infrastructure. The party said the aim is to develop Assam further and strengthen its role in the country’s growth.
The manifesto also talks about major investments, including the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor project and proposed investments of over Rs 5 lakh crore under the Advantage Assam initiatives.