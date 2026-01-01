Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Guwahati–Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approval

On fares, Vaishnaw said air tickets on the Guwahati–Howrah route usually cost between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 and sometimes go up to Rs 10,000. In comparison, the 3AC fare on the Vande Bharat Sleeper from Guwahati to Howrah will be around Rs 2,300. The 2AC fare is expected to be about Rs 3,000, while First AC is proposed at around Rs 3,600.