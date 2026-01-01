Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Guwahati–Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approval

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train service between Guwahati and Kolkata.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said that the new train would significantly benefit passengers from Assam and West Bengal.
The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting Assam’s railway requirements.
"I express my gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for approving India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Guwahati - Kolkata which will greatly cater to passengers of both States. Gratitude to Hon'ble Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji also for supporting Assam's railway needs," Sarma said.
The new service reflects the Centre’s focus on strengthening rail connectivity in the Northeast and enhancing travel facilities for people of the region.
The government has finished the trial runs, testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, and the Guwahati–Kolkata route has been chosen for its first service, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train soon.
He said there has been a long-standing demand for new-generation trains across the country. The Vande Bharat chair car trains started a new phase in Indian Railways and have been well received by passengers, he said, adding that demands for similar trains are now coming from different parts of the country.
The minister said the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been built for long-distance travel of more than 1,000 kilometres. It is meant to offer faster and more comfortable overnight journeys, with better safety systems, improved suspension and modern sleeper coaches.
On fares, Vaishnaw said air tickets on the Guwahati–Howrah route usually cost between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 and sometimes go up to Rs 10,000. In comparison, the 3AC fare on the Vande Bharat Sleeper from Guwahati to Howrah will be around Rs 2,300. The 2AC fare is expected to be about Rs 3,000, while First AC is proposed at around Rs 3,600.
He said around 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are likely to be ready and added to the rail network by the end of this year, with more trains to be introduced next year.