Indian Railways Completes Final High-Speed Trial of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

New Delhi: Indian Railways has completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously developed Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking a key step towards the introduction of the long-distance version of the semi-high-speed service, ministry officials said on Wednesday.
The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train touched a maximum speed of 180 kmph. However, did not announce a fresh date for the launch of the train, which has missed multiple deadlines in the past.
In mid-November, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the Vande Bharat sleeper train was expected to be launched in December 2025.
On December 30, Vaishnaw shared a video of the safety trial on social media platform X, showing a water-glass stability test in which glasses filled with water remained steady without spilling even at high speed.
“Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, ran at 180 kmph between Kota–Nagda section. Our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train,” he said in the post.
Officials said the CRS trial involved detailed technical checks, including ride stability, oscillation and vibration behaviour, braking and emergency braking systems, safety features and other critical parameters.
“The performance of the train at high speed was found to be satisfactory and the trial was declared successful by the CRS,” ministry officials said in a statement.
According to officials, the 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train is designed for long-distance travel and comes with upgraded passenger facilities. These include sleeper berths, advanced suspension, automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information systems and energy-efficient features.
Officials said the train is aimed at offering safer and more comfortable overnight journeys on busy intercity routes.