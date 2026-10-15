Assam: CM to Inaugurate Northeast’s First Visa Application Centre in Guwahati

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today will inaugurate the Northeast’s first Visa Application Centre in Guwahati today , aiming to improve access to international visa services for people across the region.

In a post on social media platforms ,Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the inauguration, saying the facility would bring visa application services for several countries closer to people in the Northeast and reduce the need to travel outside the region to access them.

“Assam, are you ready to take off?” the Chief Minister wrote.

The centre is being established by VFS Global, which provides visa application and related services on behalf of governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

As per CM’s statement, the facility will facilitate visa applications for 14 countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Italy, Latvia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malta and Morocco, among others.

The centre is expected to benefit residents of Assam and neighbouring Northeastern states planning to travel abroad for tourism, education, business and other purposes.

Guwahati, a major commercial and administrative hub, serves as a key gateway for people across the Northeast. The new facility is expected to make international travel-related services more accessible and convenient for residents of the region.