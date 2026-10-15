Guwahati Police Open Fire on Two Bag Snatchers

Guwahati: Basistha Police opened fire on two bag snatchers during an operation between Khanapara and Panjabari, injuring both suspects. The accused, identified as Prashanta Boro and Rahul Das, were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are undergoing treatment. Two alleged bag-snatchers were arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati following an encounter.

The accused have been identified as Prashanta Boro, alias Mela, and Rahul Das. Police said the duo had allegedly been involved in several incidents of theft and snatching over a prolonged period.

The incident that led to their arrest was captured on CCTV, with the footage later drawing attention to the alleged crime.

During the operation, police recovered stolen mobile phones and a scooter from the possession of the accused, according to the information provided.

The police action comes days after the duo allegedly attacked a woman and dragged her along a road while attempting to snatch her bag in the Janakpur area of Kahilipara.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 5.45 am , when the two accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and followed the woman. They attempted to forcibly snatch her bag and, as they tried to flee, dragged her along the paved road for nearly 100 metres, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage subsequently went viral on social media, raising concerns over public safety in the city. During the preliminary investigation, police also found indications that the accused had allegedly committed a similar crime in the Lalmatia area on the same day.

Both men sustained bullet injuries during the operation to apprehend them and were subsequently taken to GMCH for medical treatment