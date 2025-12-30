Assam CM Urges Hindu Families to Have More Children, Flags Demographic Concerns

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged Hindu families living in areas where they are a minority, or are close to becoming one, to have more than one child, saying it was necessary to prevent demographic imbalance and ensure social continuity.
The Chief Minister said differences in birth rates among communities were a matter of concern.
In a video posted on social media, the Chief Minister, while addressing reporters, said that in several areas the Muslim population had a higher birth rate, while the birth rate among Hindus was gradually declining.
According to him, if the trend continued, it could have long-term social consequences in such regions.
“In areas where the Hindu community is already a minority or is about to become one, families should not stop at one child. There should be at least two children and, if possible, even three. Otherwise, there will be no one to look after the family,” Sarma added.
The Chief Minister also said that his government regularly advises Muslim families against having very large families.
Sarma’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions in Assam on population growth, migration, land rights and cultural identity, issues that have remained central to the state’s political discourse.