Colourful Cultural Procession Marks Golden Jubilee of Biswanath Chariali Municipality

Biswanath: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Biswanath Chariali Municipality started on a colourful and joyful note with a colourful cultural procession with mass participation from the people across the town. The procession was an important part of the two-day programme organised to mark the fifty years of the town's civic journey.
The Biswanath Chariali Town Committee was formed in 1970 by the concerted effort of several stalwarts of the region. After years of growth and expansion, this town committee was upgraded to a municipality in 2011.
At present, Biswanath Municipality has 12 wards and represents an important factor in the administrative and socio-cultural life of the region. The cultural procession reflected the rich diversity and unity of Biswanath, with people from different communities, irrespective of caste, religion and ethnicity, participating enthusiastically. Traditional attire, folk music, dance performances and cultural tableaux added colour and energy to the event, thereby creating a festive atmosphere across the town.
A special attraction of the rally was the participation of Biswanath College students with a creative cultural tableau named ‘Srishti Aru Drishti’. The performance was based on the songs by the famous Assamese singer and artist Zubeen Garg and carried several messages regarding creativity, vision, and cultural consciousness. The performance attracted warm applause from the street-lined spectators.
The cultural procession was inaugurated by Sonitpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta, who was felicitated with a gamusa and a saleng and was gifted a memorial volume to commemorate the fifty years of Biswanath Chariali Municipality. He was accompanied by the local MLA Pramod Borthakur and Biswanath Municipal Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, along with other dignitaries and civic officials. The leaders briefly spoke to the gathering and convened about the preservation of heritage while marching ahead on the development path.
The procession that began from Chandrapur passed through all major points in Biswanath town and included the Police Point. A huge procession of people lined the route to catch a glimpse of the festive spirit, making the event a collective expression of joy and pride. After touring the town, the procession returned to Chandrapur Bakari, marking the successful completion of the program.
The Golden Jubilee celebrations not only aim to commemorate the history of Biswanath Chariali Municipality but also highlights it strengthen social harmony and community participation. With cultural programmes and public events planned over two days, the celebrations are expected to bring together citizens from all walks of life, highlighting the town’s journey, achievements and aspirations for the future.