Colourful Cultural Procession Marks Golden Jubilee of Biswanath Chariali Municipality

Biswanath: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Biswanath Chariali Municipality started on a colourful and joyful note with a colourful cultural procession with mass participation from the people across the town. The procession was an important part of the two-day programme organised to mark the fifty years of the town's civic journey.

The Biswanath Chariali Town Committee was formed in 1970 by the concerted effort of several stalwarts of the region. After years of growth and expansion, this town committee was upgraded to a municipality in 2011.

At present, Biswanath Municipality has 12 wards and represents an important factor in the administrative and socio-cultural life of the region. The cultural procession reflected the rich diversity and unity of Biswanath, with people from different communities, irrespective of caste, religion and ethnicity, participating enthusiastically. Traditional attire, folk music, dance performances and cultural tableaux added colour and energy to the event, thereby creating a festive atmosphere across the town.

A special attraction of the rally was the participation of Biswanath College students with a creative cultural tableau named ‘Srishti Aru Drishti’. The performance was based on the songs by the famous Assamese singer and artist Zubeen Garg and carried several messages regarding creativity, vision, and cultural consciousness. The performance attracted warm applause from the street-lined spectators.