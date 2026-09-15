Assam: CM Urges People to Light ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ on PM Modi’s Birthday

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to people across the state to light an earthen lamp, or ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’, at their homes, temples and Namghars on 17th September to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Sarma urged citizens to participate in the observance by illuminating their homes and places of worship in the evening and offering prayers for Modi’s good health and long life.

The initiative is part of the month-long ‘Seva and Samarpan’ or ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, scheduled to be observed from 17th September to 17th October.

The campaign seeks to commemorate 25 years of Modi’s public service, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister of India. Sarma called upon citizens to join the symbolic observance as a gesture of goodwill and celebration on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The appeal comes as preparations are under way across Assam to mark Modi’s birthday through various programmes and activities.

The Chief Minister’s call for the lighting of lamps is intended to encourage public participation in the month-long campaign and mark what the state government describes as Modi’s 25 years of dedicated public service.