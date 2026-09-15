Manipur CM Launches LDA Website, Releases Loktak Ramsar 2026 Waterbird Census Report

Guwahati: Today, Manipur’S Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh launched the official website of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and released the Waterbird Census Report – Loktak Ramsar 2026 at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

As per the report, the new website will provide information on Loktak Lake, along with details of conservation programmes, projects and activities undertaken by the LDA. It is also aimed at promoting transparency and encouraging greater public participation in conservation efforts.

The Waterbird Census Report contains data on the population and diversity of waterbirds recorded in and around Loktak Lake. The report is expected to support biodiversity conservation and habitat management initiatives.

Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, is an important ecological asset of Manipur. It supports rich biodiversity and provides livelihoods for local communities and fisherfolk. The LDA has been undertaking measures for the protection, conservation, restoration and sustainable management of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands.

The programme was attended by Minister Kh. Loken Singh, several MLAs, senior government officials and representatives of the LDA, among others.