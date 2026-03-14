Manik Saha Highlights BJP’s Growing Support Among Tribals Ahead of ADC Polls

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the tribal community in the state is showing strong support for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha said that tribal voices across the region are “singing a single tune” in favour of the BJP for development.
He also highlighted a recent event in Dhumachhara, organised by the Karmachhara circle of Dhalai district, where 587 voters joined the party, reflecting the confidence of the tribal community.
“The joining of 587 voters to the Bharatiya Janata Party is a clear reflection of the trust and faith of the tribal society,” Saha said, adding that ordinary people in tribal areas want to choose BJP to ensure development, transparency, and good governance in the forthcoming elections.
He extended his congratulations and best wishes to all new members who joined the party, emphasising the BJP’s commitment to the progress of the state’s tribal regions.