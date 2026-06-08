Assam CM's Agricultural Revamp: Focus Shifts to GI Tags and Organic Certification

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has spearheaded a strategic overhaul of the state's agricultural sector, directing a renewed focus towards organic certification and Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

During a pivotal review meeting on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund held at Lok Sewa Bhawan on 8 June, Sarma mandated officials to elevate the market value of Assam’s indigenous produce. He emphasised the urgency of securing GI tags to highlight the uniqueness of local crops, alongside implementing rigorous statewide organic certification to champion sustainable, chemical-free farming practices.

To facilitate this agricultural transformation, the state's Agriculture Department has been instructed to organise a massive stakeholder workshop spanning August and September. This collaborative forum will debate vital strategies for bolstering farming infrastructure and subsequently increasing local farmers' overall earnings.

The broader objective behind these fresh directives is to thoroughly strengthen value addition and firmly position Assam competitively within both domestic and international agricultural markets. This robust push effectively leverages the central government's Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, an important initiative specifically designed to provide essential financial backing for post-harvest management and community farming assets nationwide.