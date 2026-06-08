Boosting Regional Trade: Digital Upgrades Announced for Northeast Borders

New Delhi: India's border infrastructure is poised for a significant modernisation drive as Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS) on June 9 in New Delhi.

This initiative aims to digitise trade and passenger movement nationwide.

The LPMS serves as a unified digital platform, integrating regulatory, cargo, and passenger processes. By facilitating real-time data exchange among government agencies and private operators, it is designed to minimise delays and enhance transparency, aligning land ports with the digital standards of airports and seaports.

Key features include digital processing for slot bookings, payments, tracking, and clearances, seamlessly linking with national platforms like ICEGATE and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform.

Simultaneously, Shah will inaugurate accommodation facilities for stakeholders at the Dawki Land Port in Meghalaya and Srimantapur in Tripura.

This infrastructural upgrade holds particular importance for India's Northeast region, where strategic land ports play a crucial role in regional connectivity and trade with neighbouring countries, managed by the Land Ports Authority of India.