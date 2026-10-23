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Assam: College Student Killed in Motorcycle Accident on National Highway 127 in Baksa

She was returning home on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 GS 2282 after attending a Bathou Puja at Barbari when the accident occurred
Assam: College Student Killed in Motorcycle Accident on National Highway 127 in Baksa
Assam: College Student Killed in Motorcycle Accident on National Highway 127 in Baksa
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Guwahati: A college student was killed and another person injured in a road accident at Batachara in  Baksa district on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Hiramoni Rabha, was a resident of Saranpara in the district. She was returning home on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 GS 2282 after attending a Bathou Puja at Barbari when the accident occurred.

As per information, the rider lost control of the motorcycle, which rammed into an electric pole along National Highway 127. The impact threw both Hiramoni and the rider, identified as Jintu Das, off the vehicle.

Hiramoni sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, while Jintu Das was injured in the accident. Further details about his condition were not immediately available. Hiramoni was a first-semester undergraduate student at Nirmal Haloi College in Patacharkuchi.

Further details are awaited.

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Accident
Baksa
National Highway
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