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Delhi Police Arrest Influencer Amir Shokeen in Racial Discrimination Case

Delhi Police said Amir Shokeen was arrested in Karol Bagh, where he was allegedly hiding at a relative’s house
Delhi Police Arrest Influencer Amir Shokeen in Racial Discrimination Case
Delhi Police Arrest Influencer Amir Shokeen in Racial Discrimination Case
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Guwahati: The Social media influencer Amir Shokeen has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged racial harassment and public humiliation case involving a man  from Tripura, Police said Shokeen was arrested in Karol Bagh, where he was allegedly hiding at a relative’s house. He was traced to Shahdara after reportedly changing locations and was arrested late on  Thursday evening with the help of technical surveillance.

A case was registered against him under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering offences including provocation, promoting enmity between groups and intentional insult.

The arrest followed intervention by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who contacted senior Delhi Police officials and urged them to expedite the investigation. Tripura Director General of Police Anurag that an FIR had been sent to Delhi Police following a complaint. Tripura Police also formed a special team to coordinate with their Delhi counterparts.

Police said Shokeen had previously faced cases under Sections 323, 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to allegations of causing hurt and criminal intimidation. The case roots back to viral Instagram video allegedly showing a man  from Tripura being subjected to harassment and degrading treatment.

The investigation is underway.

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Delhi Police
Amir Shokeen
Racial Discrimination Case
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