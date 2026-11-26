Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma met playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy in Mumbai on 26th November, during rehearsals for a musical tribute to legendary singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika. The preparations come ahead of the concluding birth centenary celebrations on 29th November at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend as Chief Guest.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared photographs and videos from the rehearsal session on social media, highlighting his meeting with Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Appreciating the singer's performance in preparation for the tribute, Sarma wrote: “Thank you, Kavita, for bringing Bhupen Da's soul to life so beautifully.”

In another social media post, the Assam Chief Minister shared a glimpse of their interaction during the rehearsal. “A special moment from today’s rehearsal with the wonderful Kavita Krishnamurthy ji in Mumbai.”

The posts offered a glimpse into the musical preparations for the concluding event celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary.

Krishnamurthy, who first became acquainted with Hazarika through her college mate and filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, fondly remembers the legendary musician for his soulful voice and extraordinary musical legacy.

Several other prominent singers and artistes, including Zublee Baruah, Manoj, Achurjya Borpatra, Nahid Afrin, Anindita and Dikshu, were also present at the rehearsal. In the Chief Minister's presence, the artistes also rehearsed Hazarika's iconic song Mahabahu Brahmaputra.

The concluding ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations is scheduled for November 29, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event will run from 6 pm to 8 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the Chief Guest. The ceremony will bring together several prominent artistes for musical performances honouring Hazarika's contribution to music and culture.

Kavita Krishnamurthy is among the artistes preparing performances for the concluding ceremony. Other participating artistes include Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, Kaushiki Chakraborty, L. Subramaniam, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Rahul Deshpande, among others.

During the Mumbai rehearsals, Krishnamurthy practised Gumsum Gumsum.The performances are part of the musical tribute planned for the 29th November programme.

The concluding ceremony marks the culmination of year-long celebrations commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika. Organised under the banner #BhupenDaAt100, the celebrations honour the legendary singer, composer and cultural icon through musical tributes and performances.

With rehearsals taking place in Mumbai, the participating artistes are preparing for the concluding programme in New Delhi on 29th November.