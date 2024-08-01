Assam: Conflict Between Young Businessman and Youth Leader in Mariani

Mariani: A conflict between a youth leader and a local businessman on the streets of Mariani triggered a traffic pileup in the area. The problem was solved after the arrival of local police at the spot.

The vehicle of Youth Congress state vice-president David Phukan was stopped by a young businessman in the middle of Maran Nagar. The problem took place on Tuesday at the traffic point located in the central part of Maran Nagar, which is located at the confluence of Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts. The Mahendra Thar vehicle with registration number AS 23 AA 0555 travelling from Sivasagar towards Tinsukia was stopped by the businessman.

This incident took place on National Highway 37, causing traffic jams and prompting people to rush to the scene to assess the situation. The police eventually took both individuals to Maranhat police station along with their vehicles. The interrogation at the police station revealed that the conflict arose due to business dealings between the two individuals. Ultimately, after both youths provided a written assurance at the police station, they were allowed to leave and go home.

Previously, two people were injured in an encounter with a wild leopard, triggering fear among the local residents of a location in Mariani of Assam.

The incident took place in the Forest Colony locality of Mariani in the Jorhat district of the state. On the morning of Thursday, the wild leopard attacked and injured two people in the locality. The injured people were identified as Punya Khakhlary and Prasanta Gogoi. Both were admited to the Mariani Railway Hospital for proper treatment.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials have launched a massive search operation to capture the wild leopard. This incident comes to light a day after leopard pug marks were noticed in the locality