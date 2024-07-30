Howrah Mumbai Mail Derails in Jharkhand, 2nd Derailment in Less Than 2 Weeks

Rachi: The Mumbai-bound Howrah Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand before dawn on Tuesday. Initial reports mentioned that two people had died in the incident, while several others were injured. Rescue and relief measures are now underway at the accident site.

At around 3:45 AM on Tuesday, the Mumbai-bound Howrah Mumbai Mail derailed at Barabamboo, which is located about 80 km away from Jamshedpur. A total of 18 coaches of the train went off the tracks in the incident. These 18 coaches were comprised of 16 passenger coaches, a pantry car and a generator car according to railway officials.

After visiting the accident site, the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, Kuldeep Chaudhary mentioned that 2 people had died and 20 more were injured in the derailment. In the statement made early in the morning, he mentioned that rescue operations were underway at the site and an NDRF team was on their way to the site of the accident.

Officials also mentioned that a derailed goods train was on the track next to the derailed passenger train, but details were not announced as to whether both had crashed simultaneously or if the derailment of the passenger train triggered the derailment of the goods train. Meanwhile, multiple trains have been cancelled on this route and work is underway to clean the track for the smooth movement of all the other trains on this key route.

This incident took 12 days after another similar incident took place. 12 coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district at around 2:35 pm. The incident occurred in Pikaura when the train was en route to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) bulletin said a special train has been arranged to bring the stranded passengers to Dibrugarh, while helpline numbers have been opened to assist with any information on the accident.