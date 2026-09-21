Assam: Congress-BJP supporters clash in Samaguri

Guwahati: Today, Tension reportedly prevailed in the Barama area of Samaguri constituency after supporters of the Congress and BJP allegedly clashed during a Congress election rally attended by MP Rakibul Hussain, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and party candidate Sibamoni Bora.

AS per reports, BJP supporters allegedly waved black flags and raised “Go Back” slogans as the Congress rally passed through the area. The situation reportedly escalated, with stones allegedly thrown at vehicles associated with the rally.

Some people , reportedly wearing masks, allegedly hurled stones at Congress convoy vehicles from a distance near Lorigamukh, creating tension in the area. Journalists were also assaulted.

Police and paramilitary team were subsequently deployed to control the situation. Several journalists covering the incident were also reportedly attacked amid the commotion.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including who initiated the alleged violence and the extent of any injuries or property damage, have not been independently established.

The incident comes amid campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, scheduled for 6th October , with Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora contesting the seat. Rakibul Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi have been campaigning alongside her.

Further details on police action and any cases registered in connection with the incident are awaited.