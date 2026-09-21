BreakingNews

Banks May Remain Shut for Five Days as Unions Call Three-Day Strike

Banks will already remain closed on 26th September and 27th September due to the fourth Saturday and Sunday
nationwide strike
Banks May Remain Shut for Five Days as Unions Call Three-Day Strike
Published on

Guwahati: The Banking services across India may be affected for five consecutive days from 26th September  as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a three-day nationwide strike from 28th September  to 30th September .

Banks will already remain closed on 26th September  and 27th September  due to the fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In view of the proposed strike, the State Bank of India (SBI) has advised customers to complete any urgent banking work between Monday and Friday ahead of the disruption.

In a social media post, SBI said it would make efforts to provide essential services during the strike, but urged customers to complete important transactions beforehand.

The banks are scheduled to reopen on 1st October , but will close again on 2nd  October  for Gandhi Jayanti. 4th October  will also be a Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has called an urgent meeting with chief executives of public sector banks, regional rural banks, the Indian Banks’ Association and NABARD to review contingency measures.

The UFBU has called the strike in support of several demands, including a five-day banking week.

Also Read-Late-Night Dhaba Operations, Alleged Illegal Liquor Sales Along Mirza-Bongara Road

Strike
banking services
Unions
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com