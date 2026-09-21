Banks May Remain Shut for Five Days as Unions Call Three-Day Strike

Guwahati: The Banking services across India may be affected for five consecutive days from 26th September as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a three-day nationwide strike from 28th September to 30th September .

Banks will already remain closed on 26th September and 27th September due to the fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In view of the proposed strike, the State Bank of India (SBI) has advised customers to complete any urgent banking work between Monday and Friday ahead of the disruption.

In a social media post, SBI said it would make efforts to provide essential services during the strike, but urged customers to complete important transactions beforehand.

The banks are scheduled to reopen on 1st October , but will close again on 2nd October for Gandhi Jayanti. 4th October will also be a Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has called an urgent meeting with chief executives of public sector banks, regional rural banks, the Indian Banks’ Association and NABARD to review contingency measures.

The UFBU has called the strike in support of several demands, including a five-day banking week.