Assam: Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi Detained During Protest Seeking CEC’s Resignation

Guwahati: Today, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi was detained along with several party leaders and workers during a protest in Guwahati, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstration was organised at Rajiv Bhawan as part of the Congress’s nationwide campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party has alleged irregularities in the functioning of the poll panel and raised what it describes as the issue of “vote theft”.

Gogoi and other Congress leaders were detained by police during the protest. According to on-ground reports, they were subsequently taken to the 10th Assam Police Battalion camp in Kahilipara.

The Congress has demanded Kumar’s removal and called for an independent review of decisions relating to electoral rolls taken during his tenure. The protest in Guwahati was part of a wider campaign by the party, with Congress units in several states staging demonstrations outside election offices.

The APCC has said it will expand the agitation to constituencies and district-level centres across Assam.

The development comes amid heightened political debate over the functioning of the Election Commission and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several parts of the country.